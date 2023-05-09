TS Inter Result 2023: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year results out; check pass percentage

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the Intermediate Result 2023 today, 9 May. Students, who took the first and second-year exams, can now check their scores on TSBIE’s official website. To view Telangana Intermediate results 2023, one needs to enter the roll number and password on candidate portal.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results in a press conference. The pass percentage of first-year has been recorded at 63.85, while 67.26 percent students passed the second-year examination. Out of 4,33,082 first-year students, 2,72,208 have cleared the exam. On the other hand, out of 3,80,920 second-year candidates, 2,56,241 have passed.

Telangana Intermediate results 2023: Where to check

– tsbie.cgg.gov.in

– results.cgg.gov.in

– manabadi.co.in

– examresults.ts.nic.in

– bie.telangana.gov.in

– digilocker.gov.in

Other than the websites, TS Inter Results 2023 has been made available on several mobile applications such as T App Folio app, Digilocker app and TSBIE m-services app.

Telangana Intermediate results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the TS Inter Results 2023 link on the homepage and tap on it.

Step 3: Key in the required details and then submit.

Step 4: Your TS Inter result will be displayed on the screen.

Telangana Intermediate results 2023: How to check via SMS

Students can also check their results if they do not have access to internet connectivity. They can simply type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 on their mobile phone along with the registration number and send the message to 56263. Candidates will receive a reply with their subject-wise marks.

The TS Inter exams were conducted by the Telangana board in the months of March and April. The Inter 1st year exams took place between 15 March and 3 April. On the other hand, the 2nd-year exam was carried out from 16 March to 4 April in various centres across the state. Both first-year and second-year exams were held from 9 am to 12 pm in single shift.

Candidates must score a minimum of 35 percent overall to clear the TS Intermediate exams. A total of 9,47,699 students appeared for the exam this year, out of which 4,82,677 candidates belong to first year while 4,65,022 students took the exam for the TS inter second year.

Last year, The Telangana Intermediate result was declared on 28 June. While 63.32 percent students passed the Inter first-year exam, 67.16 percent candidates cleared the second-year examination.

