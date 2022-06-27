TS Inter Result 2022: Telangana Board to declare 1st and 2nd year results tomorrow, check steps to download

The Intermediate Public Examination in the state was conducted from 6 to 24 May, this year. More than 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Intermediate Exams 2022

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) April 2022 result tomorrow, 28 June. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results will be announced at 11 am on Tuesday. Soon after the declaration of results, students will be able to check their scores on the board website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Other official websites where the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year 2022 results will be available are results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in.

“All the students of Intermediate Education and their Parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday i.e., 28-06-2022 at 11:00 am,” reads an official notice.

To access the TSBIE first year and second year exam results, students will have to use their log-in credentials like roll number and date of birth correctly.

Here’s how to check TSBIE Inter results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official site at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the TS Inter 1st or 2nd year 2022 results link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to login using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check and download the mark sheet.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy for future use or reference.

Students have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify in the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year exams.

The Intermediate Public Examination in the state was conducted from 6 to 24 May, this year. More than 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Intermediate Exams 2022.

The exams were held from 9 am to 12 pm on the respective days. The practical examinations for students commenced on 23 March and ended on 8 April. Other exams such as Ethics and Human Values were held on 11 April while the Environmental Education exam was conducted on 12 April.

