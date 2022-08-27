TS ICET Result 2022: Kakatiya University to release rank card today at icet.tsche.ac.in

Kakatiya University in Warangal will announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result today at 5 pm. Candidates can check their score card at icet.tsche.ac.in

The Kakatiya University in Telangana’s Warangal will announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 result today. As per the official website, the TS ICET result will be declared at 5 pm. “The final key and the test results are scheduled to be released on 27.08.2022 at 5 pm,” reads a notice on the website. As soon as the results are announced, candidates can check their scorecard on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. To check their TS ICET result, candidates have to use their registered application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. The university will also release the rank list along with the Telangana ICET results. The TS ICET rank list has been prepared on the basis of the normalisation process. This process evaluates all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale.

Here’s how to check the TS ICET 2022 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading- ‘Download Score Card’.

Step 3: Candidates have to submit their login details such as application number, date of birth, and admit card number.

Step 4: After entering all required details, click on submit. The TS ICET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the TS ICET 2022 scorecard.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the TS ICET 2022 result for further purpose.

Candidates will have to secure 25 percent marks – which is 50 marks out of 200 to qualify for the TS ICET 2022 examination.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was conducted on 27 and 28 July. It was held in multiple sessions through online mode. Students who pass the ICET 2022 exam are eligible for admission to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses at all Telangana universities for the academic year 2022-23.

For more details and information, keep a check on the official website of the university.

