TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final phase seat allotment result released, check steps

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling final phase provisional seat allotment result today, 28 October. Candidates who registered for the TS ICET counselling this year can check and download the provisional final phase allotment list from the official website. Candidates whose names are on the final allotment list are advised to download their allotment letter from the official website before going ahead with the reporting process. According to the official schedule, the payment of the tuition fees and self-reporting process begins today (28 October). The self-reporting and payment of the fees end on 30 October 2022. Students will have to report at their allotted college from 29 to 31 October 2022.

Once the final phase provisional seat allotment result is released, the council will begin the spot admissions for TS ICET Counselling. The spot admission process is being conducted for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) private unaided colleges in Telangana. Candidates applying for spot admission must note that the guidelines for the same are on the official website at tsicet.nic.in.

Check the schedule here.

Here’s how to check the final phase seat allotment result of TS ICET 2022 Counselling:

Visit tsicet.nic.in.

Search and click on ‘college-wise allotment details’ that is on the homepage.

Candidates will have to select the college and click on submit.

Within a few seconds, the TS ICET counselling 2022 provisional allotment will appear on the screen.

Check and download the TS ICET counselling 2022 provisional allotment result.

Keep a printout of the TS ICET counselling 2022 allotment result for future use.

Find the direct link here.

For more details, keep a check on the official website of TSCHE on a regular basis.

