TS ICET 2022 to be announced on 27 August, check details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced that it will release the results of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 on 27 August at 5 PM. The Council notified this on its official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. It is to be noted that the provisional answer key for the same was released on 4 August. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test will be required to enter their registration number, date of birth, and other details mentioned on the admit card to check their results on the official website. To clear the TS ICET exam, students are required to score a minimum of 25 percent out of a total of 200 points. No minimum marks are prescribed for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST category. The TS ICET Exam was held on 27 and 28 July by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

What are the steps to download the TS ICET Scorecard?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Visit the TS ICET Score Card link

Step 3: Fill in the details like registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and your date of birth

Step 4: Submit these details and TS ICET result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your TS ICET score card pdf and print it out for further references.

TSICET examination was a computer-based exam that was held in two sessions (10 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5 PM) in 66 test centres located in the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Based on their performance and TS ICET Rank, applicants will be able to get admission to MBA, MCA courses of universities in Telangana State for the academic session of 2022-23.

Here is the list of the Universities that offer admission on the basis of this exam:

1) Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad

2) Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad

3) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H)

4) Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad

5) Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal

6) Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda

7) Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar

8) Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar

9) Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad

