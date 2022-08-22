Candidates will be required to fill in their login credentials at the TS ICET official web portal at icet.tsche.ac.in to check TS ICET results

Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), is expected to declare the TS ICET 2022 results today, 22 August. Candidates will be required to fill in their login credentials at the TS ICET official web portal at icet.tsche.ac.in to check TS ICET results. The TS ICET exam was held on 27 and 28 July in two shifts. The time of the result has not been announced. Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is also expected to release the TS ICET final answer key. The TS ICET result link will also be published on manabadi.co.in along with the official website. It is to be noted that TSCHE had released the provisional answer key of the exam on 4 August 2022. The result will be published in the form of rank card, which will be available for the candidates to download.

What are the steps to check and download the TS ICET results 2022?

Go to the ICET official web portal at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Now, go to the “TS ICET 2022 result 2022” tab.

Candidates should not mention the required details like the user ID and password.

Submit your details.

TS ICET results will then be displayed on your screen.

Print your ICET results for future use.

For qualifying the exam, General Category candidates need to score more than 25 percent On the other hand, there is no minimum qualifying criteria for the candidates from SC and ST Category Based on their performance and TS ICET Rank, applicants will be able to seek admission to MBA, MCA courses of universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23.

TS ICET exam was held on 27 and 28 July by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. Students who clear the entrance test will be able to get themselves admitted into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of different Universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

