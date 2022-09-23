TS ICET 2022: Counselling schedule to release on 27 September, read details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad is all set to announce the counselling dates for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) on 27 September 2022. Once the dates are announced, candidates will be able to check the counselling schedule on the official website of TSCHE at tsicet.nic.in. The council will release the TS ICET Counselling schedule for those candidates who qualified for the entrance exam. The Common Entrance Test was conducted on 27 and 28 July. The result for the same was declared on 27 August 2022. The allotment of seats for candidates will be entirely based on rank.

Students should note that the counselling process will comprise various stages which include the registration process, document verification, option entry, and seat allotment result. To begin the counselling process, candidates will have to register themselves first via online mode and then pay an application fee, if required.

Applicants must provide all necessary documents for verification purposes at the time of counselling. If, in case, officials find any discrepancy in the certificates, the candidature will be cancelled.

Follow these steps to register for the TS ICET counselling process:

– Go to tsicet.nic.in.

– Search and click on the link to register for TS ICET counselling when available on the main page.

– Enter the required details/credentials on the new page.

– Submit scanned copies of the documents required for verification.

– To complete the process, candidates might have to pay a counselling fee.

– Then, click on submit. Save and download the TS ICET counselling form.

– Keep a printout of the TS ICET counselling form for future purposes.

After acquiring a seat, candidates will have to pick one option out of the two. The option includes:

Float: Aspirants who are not satisfied with the seat allotment can select the float option and take part in another round of counselling.

Freeze: Applicants who are satisfied with the allotted seat can choose the freeze option. Once they have selected this option, candidates will not be able to participate in other rounds of counselling.

