TS ICET 2022: Counselling schedule to be released today, check details here

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 counselling schedule is expected to be released today, 27 September by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The dates will become available on the official website of TS ICET. The TS ICET Counselling is likely to be conducted in multiple phases. The commencement of phase 1 of the counselling is expected to be from 8 October. The online registration and fee payment can be done from 8 October to 12 October. Certificate verification is set to take place from 10 October to 13 October. The filling of web options will commence from 10 October and end on 15 October. The seat allotment result will be out on 18 October. Candidates should note that the dates mentioned here are tentative.

TS ICET was held on 27 July and 28 July for the admissions into MCA and MBA programmes in various state colleges in Telangana for the academic session of 2022 to 2023. Kakatiya University conducted this exam on behalf of the TSCHE. The results of the examination were announced on 22 August. Only those candidates are eligible to appear for the counselling process of MCA and MBA admissions who have cleared the ICET exam.

Steps to apply for the counselling:

After landing on the official website of TS ICET, click on the registration link for counselling.

Key in the required details, and pay the counselling fee if required.

For the verification, upload the scanned copies of all the asked documents.

View the letter, download it and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

The candidates are required to carry the letter with themselves to the counselling venue at the reporting time.

Note:

Candidates will have to present all the required documents during the counselling for the purpose of verification. The candidature of the applicants will be cancelled if the officials find any discrepancy in their testimonials.

Crucial documents to be carried:

Photo ID proof

Certificates of class 10 and 12

Address proof

Category certificate (if its applicable)

Transfer certificate (if there is any)

Rank card of TS ICET 2022 and the hall ticket

