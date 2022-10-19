TS ICET 2022 Admissions: Round 1 provisional allotment list released, check now

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) round 1 provisional seat allotment result has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Applicants who have registered for the counselling process can now view their allotment result on the official website TS ICET tsicet.nic.in/default.aspx. Candidates are required to pay the tuition fee and complete their online reporting latest by 21 October, 2022. From 23 October, candidates who were not selected in round 1 can apply for round 2. The TS ICET counselling process is being conducted for the admissions into MBA and MCA courses. Those candidates are eligible to apply for the counselling who had qualified in TSICET-2022 and who secured 50 percent (for unreserved) and 45 percent (for reserved) aggregate marks in Degree or an equivalent exam.

For the allotment, candidates are advised to exercise as many options as possible for avoiding disappointment of not getting a seat.

Steps for viewing the allotment result:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of TS ICET, click on the “Candidates Login” section.

Step 2: Enter your Login ID No, TSICET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.

Step 3: The TS ICET provisional allotment result will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 4: Download the result and take out its hardcopy as well for future reference.

Eligibility criteria for admission:

Candidates must belong to the Indian nationality.

Applicants should be from Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

The maximum age for being eligible for a scholarship is 30 years for OC candidates and 34 years for other candidates.

For admission into MBA, the candidate should have passed a recognised bachelor’s degree examination of minimum 3 years duration except oriental languages.

For admission into MCA, the applicants are required to have passed BCA/B.Sc /B.Com/B.A with mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level.

Note:

Candidates /parents have been advised to pay the tuition fee from their own bank accounts. In case of refunds, the amount will be transferred back online to the same bank account from which the payment was made.

