Telangana Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET Results 2022 are likely to be released soon. As per manabadi, the TS EdCET 2022 results are likely to be declared on 24 August 2022. The EdCET Results in the form of rank cards would soon be made available online on the official web portal. Applicants must note that an official announcement about the TS EdCET Results 2022 date is yet to be made by Osmania University or TSCHE. It should be noted that TS EdCET Results will be declared for the 26 July 2022 exam. Shortly after the exam, Osmania University released the TS EDCET Answer Key on 30 July 2022, With more than 15 days since the provisional answer key was issued, these results are now expected to be declared soon.

Since the TS EdCET Rank Cards 2022 will also be made available online, to have access to it, candidates need to fill in their roll number from their TS EdCET hall tickets.

What are the steps to download the results?

Visit the official web portal of TS EdCET at edcet.tsche.ac.in

Go to the TS EdCET result link present on the homepage

Fill in your particulars asked and submit them

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save your result for future reference

Candidates must note that the TS EdCET Results are expected to be released between 11 AM and 12 PM. This is on the basis of local reports and recent trends seen with other result declarations of TSCHE entrance exams.

It is to be kept in mind that Osmania University, Hyderabad conducted the TS EdCET Exam on 26 July 2022 on behalf of TSCHE. The provisional answer keys were released on 30 July and candidates may raise objections till 1 August 2022. The final answer key for this year’s TS EdCET is also awaited to be released on the website.

It is a state-level common entrance test organised by Hyderabad’s Osmania University on behalf of The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam is held for admission to BEd two-year regular courses in the Colleges of Education across the state of Telangana for the academic session 2022-2023.

