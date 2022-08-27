TS EdCET result 2022 declared at edcet.tsche.ac.in; find direct link here
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 result. Candidates can download from edcet.tsche.ac.in
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website of TSCHE at edcet.tsche.ac.in. To access the TS EdCET 2022 rank card, candidates have to enter their EdCET hall ticket number and Date of Birth (DoB) on the portal. Along with the TS EdCET 2022 result, the Council has released the rank card for the students too. The Common Entrance Test was conducted on 26 July 2022 in 19 regional centers. Out of the 19 centres, 17 were in Telangana while two were in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool and Vijayawada. The TS EdCET exam was held in three shifts.
According to The Hindu, 96.84 percent of candidates cleared the TS EdCET exam. This year, 31,578 candidates appeared for the test, whereas 30,580 qualified. Out of the total number of students, 5,413 were men and 26,165 were women who appeared for the exam.
Check simple steps to download TS EdCET 2022 Result:
Step 1: Go to the official website of TSCHE at edcet.tsche.ac.in.
Step 2: Search and click on “Download Rank Card” in the ‘Application’ section.
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates have to enter their login details on the given portal and submit.
Step 4: Then, check and download the TS EdCET 2022 Result.
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the TS EdCET 2022 Result for future reference.
Find the direct link to download TS EdCET 2022 result:
https://edcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEDCET/TSEDCET_RankCard_2022.aspx
The Telangana Education Common Entrance Test is conducted by Osmania University in Hyderabad. The exam is conducted for students seeking admission to the Bachelor of Education (Bed) in the colleges of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023. It is a two-year regular course in Telangana.
For more details and updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of TSCHE.
