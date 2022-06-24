TS EdCET 2022: Application deadline extended till 6 July, check details here

Aspirants should have cleared or appeared in any Bachelor's Degree such as B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc in Home Science, BCA, BBM, B.A in Oriental Languages, BBA or the Master's Degree with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has deferred the registration deadline for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test 2022 (TS EdCET). Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied for TS EdCET yet can register themselves till 6 July 2022, without any late fee, via the official website of TSCHE - edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination authority extended the deadline in a recent notification. Previously, the application deadline, without a late fee, was 22 June.

TS EdCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 26 July and 27 July 2022 in 19 regional examination centres. Among them, 17 centres are in Telangana and 2 centres are in Andhra Pradesh-Kurnool and Vijayawada.

The examination process will be held in two shifts and each shift will be of two hours. The morning shift will be from 10 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Read the official notification here.

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EdCET is a state-level common entrance test commenced by Osmania University in Hyderabad on behalf of The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). It offers admission to BEd two-year regular courses in the Colleges of Education across Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The lower age limit to apply for TS EdCET is 19 years as of 1 July 2022. There is no upper age limit for the examinees.

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should have cleared or appeared in any Bachelor's Degree such as B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc in Home Science, BCA, BBM, B.A in Oriental Languages, BBA or the Master's Degree with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks.

Application Fee: The application fee for general candidates is Rs 650. Candidates from the reserved categories like SC, ST or PWD are required to pay Rs 450 as the application fee.

Steps to follow while applying for TS EdCET 2022:

Go to the official website of TSCHE, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link of ‘Application Fee Payment’.

Enter necessary details and pay the fee.

Continue with the application form and fill it up.

Preview the form and submit it.

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

