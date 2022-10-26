TS EAMCET seat allotment result released, check details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the result of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test counselling seat allotment today, 26 October. The results can be checked on the official web portal of the test at tseamcet.nic.in. As per the counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the final round will have to pay the tuition fee and self report for admission through the website from 26 to 28 October. Candidates who are satisfied with their seats will be required to download the TS EAMCET seat allotment letter before they report to the allotted institute to complete the application process. Candidates should make sure they carry with them all the relevant documents along with the provisional seat allotment letter to the allotted institute.

How are we supposed to check the TS EAMCET seat allotment result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the test at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home, click on the link TS EAMCET 2022.

Step 3: Now click on the candidate login link on the homepage.

Step 4: Fill in the login details asked.

Step 5: The result will then be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Download the seat allotment result and save it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check EAMCET result.

It is to be noted that the candidates will have to bring TS EAMCET hall ticket, Aadhaar card, Class 10, 12, mark sheets and certificates, transfer certificate (TC), caste certificate, income certificate, and residence certificate and the other essential documents for the verification process.

TS EAMCET result was declared on 12 August. 80.41 percent of candidates had passed the engineering stream, and for the agriculture stream, the pass percentage stood at 88.34.

It is to be noted that based on candidates’ performance in the TS EAMCET exam, seats in all participating institutes are distributed through centralised counselling, which is to be held in three phases.

For latest updates related to the counselling process, candidates should keep a check on the official website.

