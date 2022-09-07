TS EAMCET Round 1 Seat Allotment result 2022 announced, check details

With the TS EAMCET seat allotment results declared, the next phase of the admission process will begin. Candidates are required to confirm the seats allotted to them

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. Aspirants can now check and download their seat allotment results from the official website of the Council at tseamcet.nic.in. With the TS EAMCET seat allotment results declared, the next phase of the admission process will begin. Candidates are required to confirm the seats allotted to them. As part of this process, they will be required to pay the requisite tuition fee as mentioned by the institute allotted. The candidates are also required to self-report at the allotted institute. The deadline for self reporting is 13 September.

Students who get seats in round 1 are required to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the web portal between 6 to 13 September. The candidates will have to pay the fee online only.

What are the steps to check TS EAMCET seat allotment result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the Candidate Login section.

Step 3: Fill in your TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Number, ROC Form Number, Password and Date of Birth to login.

Step 4: The TS EAMCET seat allotment letter will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Download and take your TS EAMCET seat allotment confirmation for future reference.

Here is the official notification of the counselling.

What are the documents that will be verified?

– TS EAMCET rank card

– TS EAMCET hall ticket

– Aadhaar card

– SSC or an equivalent level mark sheet

– Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent mark sheet along with passing certificate

– Class 6 to 12 mark sheets and certificates

– Transfer Certificate (TC)

– Income certificate from a competent authority (if applicable)

– Caste certificate (if applicable).

TS EAMCET result was declared on 12 August. 80.41 percent of candidates had cleared the engineering stream, and for the agriculture stream, the pass percentage was 88.34.

