TS EAMCET Result 2022: 90.69% candidates pass, check direct link

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad has declared the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result today, 12 August. Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the EAMCET 2022 result at 11 am. Candidates can check and download their scorecard on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. To access the TS EAMCET results, students need to use the application number, date of birth, and security pin. This year, a total of 90.69 per cent of candidates successfully cleared the exam. From the engineering stream, a total of 80.41 per cent of candidates qualified while from the Agriculture and medical stream, a total of 88.34 per cent of candidates passed the TS EAMCET 2022.

According to NDTV, Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy secured the first rank in the TS EAMCET exam. Sai Deepika came second and Kartikeya stood third in the entrance test.

How to download TS EAMCET 2022 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JNTU at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading “EAMCET 2022 scorecard”.

Step 3: As a new page opens on the screen, students need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be accessible on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and keep a printout of TS EAMCET for future references.

Direct link for TS EAMCET 2022:

The qualifying percentage of marks for TS EAMCET is 25 percent. However, for candidates belonging to SC/ST category, there are no minimum qualifying marks. The EAMCET 2022 exam is conducted every year for candidates seeking admission into various professional courses conducted by the university and private colleges in Telangana.

