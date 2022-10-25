The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling’s seat allotment result tomorrow, 26 October. Candidates can check and download the TS EAMCET allotment result through the official web portal at tseamcet.nic.in. Those who will be alloted seats must complete the online tuition payment and self-reporting between 26-28 October. Additionally, by 28 October, shortlisted candidates are required to appear at the designated college. It is to be noted that the spot admission guidelines for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges will be released on the website on 27 October.

What are the steps to check the TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the “College-wise Allotment Details” link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates may choose the college and Branch.

Step 4: The TS EAMCET will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the EAMCET merit list and download the PDF.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the list for future need.

Here is the direct link for the TS EAMCET counselling schedule notification:

https://tseamcetd.nic.in/auth/TSEAMCET2022REVISEDIIPHASENEW.pdf

When reporting to the college, candidates will also be required to bring important documents for verification. TS EAMCET hall ticket, rank card, Aadhaar card, Class 10, 12, mark sheets and certificates, transfer certificate (TC), caste certificate, income certificate, and residence certificate are essential documents for the verification process.

TS EAMCET result was announced on 12 August. 80.41 percent of candidates had passed the engineering stream, and for the agriculture stream, the pass percentage recorded was 88.34.

For latest updates related to the counselling process, candidates are required to keep a check on the official website.

