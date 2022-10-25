TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final phase seat allotment result to be released tomorrow, check details
The spot admission guidelines for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges will be released on the website on 27 October.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling’s seat allotment result tomorrow, 26 October. Candidates can check and download the TS EAMCET allotment result through the official web portal at tseamcet.nic.in. Those who will be alloted seats must complete the online tuition payment and self-reporting between 26-28 October. Additionally, by 28 October, shortlisted candidates are required to appear at the designated college. It is to be noted that the spot admission guidelines for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges will be released on the website on 27 October.
What are the steps to check the TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
Step 2: Go to the “College-wise Allotment Details” link on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates may choose the college and Branch.
Step 4: The TS EAMCET will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the EAMCET merit list and download the PDF.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the list for future need.
Here is the direct link for the TS EAMCET counselling schedule notification:
https://tseamcetd.nic.in/auth/TSEAMCET2022REVISEDIIPHASENEW.pdf
When reporting to the college, candidates will also be required to bring important documents for verification. TS EAMCET hall ticket, rank card, Aadhaar card, Class 10, 12, mark sheets and certificates, transfer certificate (TC), caste certificate, income certificate, and residence certificate are essential documents for the verification process.
TS EAMCET result was announced on 12 August. 80.41 percent of candidates had passed the engineering stream, and for the agriculture stream, the pass percentage recorded was 88.34.
For latest updates related to the counselling process, candidates are required to keep a check on the official website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
MAH LLB 3 Yrs 2022 Counselling: Round 1 final merit list to release today
The final merit list is prepared based on the objections raised by candidates after the release of the provisional merit list on 15 October
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Choice filling & locking begins for Round 1; check steps
Medical Council Committee has begun the choice filling and locking process for Round 1 counselling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on 15 October
NEET PG 2022 Counselling round 2 registration ends today, apply at mcc.nic.in
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2022 counselling Round 2 registrations, choice filling, and locking will close on 14 October by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)