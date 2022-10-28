TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final phase reporting ends today, check schedule

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 final phase self-reporting process today, 28 October. Candidates who have to pay their tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process can do so by visiting the official web portal. The Council released the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result on 26 October, after which candidates who were allotted seats had to complete the online tuition payment and self-reporting from 26 October to 28 October. It is to be noted that the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 final phase process includes online registration, slot booking, certificate verification, fee payment, exercising options, and reporting at the allotted college.

Check the revised final phase schedule here.

Here are the documents required for TS EAMCET 2022 counselling final phase:

TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket and rank card

Mark sheets from Class 6 onwards to the qualifying degree

Transfer certificate from the respective school

Aadhaar card

Income certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Residence certificate.

Those who qualify for the TS EAMCET entrance exam are eligible for the TS EAMCET counselling process. The counselling process is for students seeking admission to the Agricultural, Medical, and Engineering government and private colleges in Telangana.

Below are the steps to check the TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result, for those who haven’t:

Go to tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, Go to the “College-wise Allotment Details” link.

As the new page opens, candidates have to choose the college and branch.

The TS EAMCET result will appear on the screen.

Check the EAMCET merit list and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment list for future needs.

The TS EAMCET result was declared on 12 August 2022. This year, 80.41 per cent of students had passed the engineering stream, and the pass percentage for the agriculture stream was 88.34.

For all the latest updates, candidates are required to keep a check on the official website of TSCHE.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.