TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022: Deadline to raise objections ends today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in; find steps here

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad had released the provisional answer key of the TS EAMCET 2022 on 3 August

The last date to raise an objection against the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is today, 5 August. Candidates can download the Telangana EAMCET answer key by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in and raise objections till 5 pm today. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad had released the provisional answer key of the TS EAMCET 2022 on 3 August. Along with the answer key, the university also released the EAMCET 2022 question papers and the candidate’s response sheet. Applicants can tally their responses with the EAMCET provisional answer key. Following that students can also raise any objection(s) in case of discrepancies.

Steps how to download TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key:

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E & AM)”

Step 3: Then, select the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key on the screen and a PDF page will be displayed.

Step 4: Candidates need to download the respective answer key to check the correct responses.

Direct Link for TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key

The JNTU Hyderabad conducted the TS EAMCET 2022 examination for Agriculture and Medical stream on 30 and 31 July. To fill in the objection link, students have to enter their details correctly like date of birth, registration number and hall ticket number, among others.

Check how to download TS EAMCET 2022 Response Sheet:

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Download Response Sheet (AM)” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login details, including hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth on the given portal.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the Telangana EAMCET 2022 response sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Then verify your responses with the TS EAMCET answer key.

Step 6: Download the response sheet and answer key for future need or reference.

Direct Link to TS EAMCET 2022 Response Sheet

For more information, candidates can visit the TS EAMCET's official website.

