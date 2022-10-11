The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 Phase 2 counselling registration today, 11 October.

Candidates who wish to register for Phase 2 counselling can apply through the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. The online filling of basic information, payment of fee, and slot booking for selection of helpline centres and verification of certificates will be conducted from today. The above admission process will end on 12 October. The certificate verification and exercising of options will also be held on 12 October.

Once the certificate verification and freezing of options are done, the provisional allotment of seats will be released on 16 October. Also, the payment of tuition fee and self-reporting via the official website will be conducted from 16 to 18 October 2022.

Find the TS EAMCET 2022 schedule here: https://tseamcetd.nic.in/auth/TSEAMCET2022REVISEDIIPHASE.pdf

Check how to apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration:

Step 1: Go to tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration link that is on the home page and click on it.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once the application opens, applicants need to fill it up and make the required payment.

Step 5: Then, click on submit. The registration is complete. Save and download the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration page.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 registration form for further need.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website on a regular basis for more information and updates.

Here’s the TS EAMCET 2022 revised second phase schedule:

-Filing of Information, payment of fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time for certificate verification for “not attended candidates in Phase 1”: 11 and 12 October

-Certificate verification for already slot booked applicants: 12 October

-Exercising options for applicants: 12 to 13 October

-Freezing of options: 13 October

-Provisional Allotment of Seats: 16 October

-Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the official website of TSCHE: 16 to 18 October

