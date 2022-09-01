TS EAMCET 2022: Deadline for slot booking ends today; direct link

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the TS EAMCET 2022 slot booking window today, 1 September. Candidates can book their slots for counselling at tseamcet.nic.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the TS EAMCET 2022 slot booking window today, 1 September. Previously, the last date for TS EAMCET 2022 slot booking was 29 August, but the Council extended it till 1 September.

Candidates can book their slots for counselling by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. “The last date for slot booking extended up to 1 September 2022 and certificate verification up to 2 September 2022,” reads a notice on the website.

Along with slot booking, and certificate verification, the TSCHE has also extended the exercising options for candidates.

As per the revised dates, the option entry has been extended up to 3 September. With this extension of dates, candidates have more time to complete the counseling process.

Here’s how to do slot booking for TS EAMCET 2022:

Step 1: Go to tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the TS EAMCET 2022 slot booking link that is on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to pay the processing fee first and then proceed with the slot booking

Step 4: To complete the process, enter all the details and book the slot

Step 5: Save and download the TS EAMCET 2022 slot booking form

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the slot booking receipt for future purpose

Direct link here: https://tseamcet.nic.in/Slot_Booking.aspx

Candidates are advised to go through the directions on the website for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling. Students applying for counselling should note that the deadline for option freezing is 2 September 2022. Also, the provisional allotment of seats will be released by the concerned department on 6 September 2022. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting by the candidates will be done from 6 to 13 September through the official website.

For more details and updates, candidates must keep a regular check on the official website of TSCHE.

