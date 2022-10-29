TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: TSCHE releases spot admission schedule; check notice here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 Counselling spot admissions schedule. Candidates seeking admission to private colleges can apply for spot admissions by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET. “Candidates are hereby informed that the left-over vacancies in Private Unaided Engineering colleges will be filled by the Institutional Spot Admissions held at the respective colleges,” reads the notification. Also, students eager to seek admission are advised to contact the Principals of the respective institutions. It is to be noted that candidates will not be permitted to apply for spot admissions without original certificates.

Once the due verification is over, the original certificates will be returned back to the candidate. The seats will be first filled with the internal sliding candidates. Following this, the final resultant vacancies will be filled under spot admissions.

Check the official notice here.

The details of college-wise or branch-wise allotments along with the available vacancies are mentioned on the website. According to the schedule, the internal sliding process admission process at the institutions will be held on 31 October 2022. The deadline for completion of the spot admissions process is 3 November 2022.

Below is the list of documents required for spot admissions:

Educational certificates (original)

Intermediate or its equivalent certificate (original)

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) marks memo (original)

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card, (only if the candidate qualified)

Caste Certificate and Residence Certificate (if relevant)

Candidates have to pay a processing fee at the respective college during the spot admission. TS EAMCET 2022 qualified applicants need to pay Rs 1,300 for the application fee. Those who have not qualified the TS EAMCET 2022 need to pay Rs 2,100.

For more details, read the official notice. Candidates can also keep a check on the official website for more updates.

