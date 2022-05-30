TS EAMCET 2022 correction window opens, check how to edit application

After making the required changes in the application form, it will be considered final. No further changes will be entertained by the university

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has opened its application correction window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022, today, 30 May. Those who want to make any changes or corrections to their application form can do so by visiting the official website at eamcet.tsche. AC .in.

Candidates should note that the TS EAMCET 2022 correction window will be open till 6 June 2022. Even after the edit window closes, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test registrations will continue, however, with late fees till 7 June. The hall ticket for TS EAMCET 2022 exam will be available on the official website to candidates from 25 June till 11 July, this year.

Check how to edit applications for TS EAMCET 2022:

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘EAMCET Application Editing’ that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login credentials correctly to access the application form.

Step 4: As the TS EAMCET application form opens applicants can make changes if needed.

Step 5: Then, save the form and submit the EAMCET application.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the newly submitted form after changes for future use and reference.

After making the required changes in the application form, it will be considered final. No further changes will be entertained by the university. As per the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam will be conducted on 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 July 2022.

Exam Timings:

On 14 and 15 July - Examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm

On 18, 19, and 20 July - Examinations will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm

For more information and related details, candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.