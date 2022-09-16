Once the Phase 3 Seat allotment results are released, candidates will have to continue with the admissions process. The online self reporting process will be held till 22 September

The Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) Phase 3 seat allotment results will be released today, 16 September 2022. Candidates who registered for TS DOST round 3 can check and download their seat allotment results from the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Once the Phase 3 Seat allotment results are released, candidates can continue with the admissions process. The process of online self-reporting by students will be the next stage and it involves online payment of college fees and self-reporting at the respective colleges.

According to the schedule, online self-reporting and reporting to colleges also begins today (16 September). It will end on 22 September. This process should be done by all candidates to confirm their admission. Candidates must have all their documents ready and updated for the TS DOST 2022 admission process.

Here’s how to check seat allotment results for TS DOST 2022 Phase 3:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Search and look for the seat allotment result for Phase 3 on the home page when it is released

Step 3: Search for the candidate’s login page and click on it.

Step 4: The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check, save and download the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Seat Allotment result for future reference.

In case of any confusion, candidates can refer to the detailed schedule given on the official website.

Find the admission schedule here.

The orientation for students will be conducted from 23 to 30 September 2022. The classes (Semester 1) for the newly admitted candidates will start on 1 October 2022.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of TS DOST for more details and updates.

