TS CPGET result 2022 declared by TSCHE at cpget.tsche.ac.in, check direct link

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the result for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET). Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can check and download their TS CPGET rank card from the official website of TSCHE at cpget.tsche.ac.in. To access the scorecard, candidates have to enter their CPGET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth on the portal. The state-level exam was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) from 11 to 28 August this year. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held in three sessions. The provisional answer keys for the TS CPGET 2022 exam were released on 23 August. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer keys till 25 August 2022.

Here are a few steps to download the TS CPGET result 2022:

Go to the official site of TSCHE at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Search and click on the CPGET ‘download rank card’ link on the homepage.

As a new page opens, candidates have to enter their CPGET hall ticket number, registration. number, and date of birth and click on the view rank card button.

Within a few seconds, the CPGET 2022 result rank card will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the CPGET 2022 scorecard.

Keep a printout of the CPGET 2022 result rank card.

Find the direct link here.

It is to be noted that the TS CPGET result has been released in the form of a rank card. Post the declaration of results, the university will begin the counselling process for students seeking postgraduate admission at participating universities and affiliated colleges. To claim admission based on eligibility, these universities/colleges will provide the cut-off and merit list for eligible candidates.

CPGET is a state-level exam for admissions into several PG courses, PG Diploma courses, and 5 years Integrated Programmes. These programmes include MA, MSc, MCom, MBA, and others for the academic year 2022-2023. For more details, keep checking the official website of TSCHE.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.