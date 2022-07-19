TS CPGET 2022: Registration deadline extended till 21 July, check details

In order to register for the TS CPGET entrance exam, the candidates are first required to pay the registration fee, and then check the fee payment status and then complete the application process

Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has delayed the online application deadline for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 with a late fee of Rs 2,000. Those who want to apply will now be able to do so on the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in till 21 July. Aspirants can edit their application forms till 20 July.

In order to register for the TS CPGET, the candidates are first required to pay the registration fee, and then check the fee payment status and then complete the application process.

Follow these steps to apply for TS CPGET 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at cpget.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Application Fee Payment” on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details and pay your TS CPGET application fee.

Step 4: Fill your TS CPGET application form and click on submit.

Step 5: Download your CPGET form and print a copy for future reference.

The revised date for the entrance test will be announced later. The entrance tests in all the subjects (including MPEd) will have 100 multiple choice objective type questions carrying 100 marks.

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) is being organised by Osmania University for admissions into different courses like PG courses including MA, MSc and MCom, etc), PG Diploma courses as well as five-year Integrated Programmes like MA, MSc, and MBA offered by Osmania, Mahatma Gandhi, Telangana, Kakatiya, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic session 2022-23.

The information bulletin elaborates the application process in detail and consists of the instructions that candidates are required to follow while filling the application form. It also consists of a list of the subjects that are being offered. Here is the link to the Information Bulletin. For more information, you can visit the TS CGPET website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.