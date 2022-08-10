TS CPGET 2022: Osmania University releases admit card at cpget.tsche.ac.in
The TS CPGET exam will be conducted from 11 August to 23 August 2022. The Common Post Graduate Entrance Test will be conducted in three shifts
The hall ticket for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) 2022 has been released by the Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad. Candidates preparing for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website of cpget.tsche.ac.in. To download TS CPGET 2022 admit cards, candidates need to log in using their respective registration numbers and date of birth. According to the schedule, the TS CPGET exams will be conducted from 11 August to 23 August 2022. The Common Post Graduate Entrance Test will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift begins from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second shift commences from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and the last shift (third) is from 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam should note that the entrance tests will be 90 minutes in duration for all the subjects.
Find the detailed examination schedule here
Few steps to download TS CPGET 2022 admit card:
Step 1: Go to cpget.tsche.ac.in.
Step 2: On the main page, search and click on “Download Hall Ticket”.
Step 3: Candidates need to key in their correct login details and click on submit.
Step 4: The TS CPGET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check if all the details mentioned are correct. Then download the TS CPGET 2022 admit card.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the TS CPGET 2022 admit card for future need or reference.
Direct link to download the TS CPGET 2022 admit card:
The TS CPGET is a state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Test conducted by Osmania University. It is held for admissions into various post-graduate courses, postgraduate diploma courses, and five years integrated programmes. These courses are offered by Osmania, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Kakatiya, Telangana, Satavahana, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2022-2023.
However, there is no entrance exam for MA courses in Kannada, Marathi, Arabic, Persian, and Theatre Arts.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Applications for JEE Advanced 2022 begin, find direct link here
The last date to register for the JEE Advanced registration is 11 August. Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process was scheduled to start on 7 August 2022
CUET-UG to be held from 24-28 August for candidates affected by cancellations
In second phase, the exam scheduled between 4 to 6 August was deferred at few centres due to administrative and technical reasons
SSC 2022 Schedule: Check dates for MTS, CHSL and Head Constable exams
The notice mentions that the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic