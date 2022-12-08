The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to vacancies of Assistant Professor. These job openings are available in different super-speciality disciplines of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura. Candidates will have to submit their applications via the online portal only. The commission will not accept any hard copy. Applicants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The online registration process will begin on Monday, 12 December 2022. Candidates will be able to apply till 27 December 2022 up to 5:30 pm.

Applications received after the closing date will not be accepted by the commission. According to the TPSC recruitment notice, the maximum age limit for all posts is 50 years as on 27 December 2022. Through this recruitment campaign, TPSC will fill up a total of 18 vacancies in the organisation. Apart from the age requirement, candidates knowing Bengali or Kok-borok (the native language of Tripura) will be an added advantage. Candidates can read about the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, work experience, pay scale, and other details in the notification.

Find the TPSC recruitment notice here

Vacancy Details: (Total – 18)

-Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS): 2 posts

-Cardiology: 2 positions

-Gastrointestinal Surgery: 2 vacancies

-Gastroenterology: 2 openings

-Neurology: 2 posts

-Neuro-Surgery: 2 positions

-Nephrology: 2 vacancies

-Plastic Surgery: 2 openings

-Urology: 2 posts

If a candidate submits an incomplete application, then his or her candidature will be rejected. Aspirants should avoid submitting multiple applications. Candidates from the unreserved category will pay a registration fee of Rs 400. Candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holders/Physically handicapped categories need to pay Rs 350.

The decision of the commission as to the eligibility at any stage of the selection process will be final. Before applying for the Assistant Professor posts, candidates must read the notification completely.

