TPSC Miscellaneous hall ticket to be released on 9 December, check official notice

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), Agartala has announced the hall ticket release date for the preliminary examination for Miscellaneous posts. Candidates preparing for the examination can check the notification on the official website of TPSC. “It is for the information of all concerned that the Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the Miscellaneous posts through Tripura Combined Competitive Examination will be held on 18.12.2022,” reads the notification. Further in the notice, the commission has informed that the provisional admission certificate for the preliminary examination will be available for download on the official website on and from 9 December 2022.

As per the recent update, the TPSC Miscellaneous preliminary exam will be conducted on 18 December from 11 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be held for a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes. Days before the exam, the admit card for the same will be made available for candidates from 9 December. The commission reserves the right to change or reschedule the dates of examination in the event of unavoidable circumstances.

Vacancy Details (Total: 151)

Supervisor Group C posts: 119 posts

Child Development Project Officers: 21 openings

Inspector of Small Savings: 11 positions

Find the official notice here.

Check the steps to download TPSC Miscellaneous admit card, when released:

Go to TPSC’s official website.

Search and click on the “E Admit card” tab that is on the main page.

Then click on the designated link set for Miscellaneous posts, when released.

On the new page, enter the login details and click on submit.

The TPSC Miscellaneous Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check, download and save TPSC Miscellaneous admit card.

Keep a printout of the hall ticket for examination and other purposes.

It is to be noted that the detailed programme and instructions for appearing candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website in due course of time. Through this recruitment drive, the TPSC aims to fill up a total of 151 vacancies in the organisation.

