The online application deadline for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) has been extended by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). “Last date of submission of online application extended up to 10-01-2023 (5:30 pm),” reads the notice. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of TPSC. Candidates should keep in mind that the deadline for submitting the online applications has been extended but other terms and conditions remain unchanged. Previously, the last date to submit the online applications was 26 December 2022 but the commission has extended it for another 15 days. The online registrations for the same began on 26 November 2022.

TPSC aims to fill up a total of 200 Junior Engineer vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of the total, 132 vacancies are for male aspirants while 68 are reserved for women.

Find the official notice here.

Read the TPSC JE recruitment 2022 notification here.

Steps to apply for TPSC JE vacancies:

Visit tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

On the main site, go to the ‘online application’ section and click on the apply link for Junior Engineer (JE) posts.

Then, fill up the personal information form to generate an OTP.

Candidates will have to register themselves and apply for the desired post.

To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents, pay the fee and submit the application form.

Keep a printout of the TPSC JE recruitment form for future use.

Find the direct link here.

Vacancy Details (Total- 200)

-Junior Engineers (JE), TES Gr-V(A), Civil – Degree: 88

-Junior Engineers (JE), TES, Gr.-V(B), Civil – Diploma: 88

-Junior Engineers (JE), TES, Gr-V(B), Mechanical – Diploma: 6

-Junior Engineers (JE), TES Gr-V(B), Electrical – Diploma: 6

-Junior Engineers (JE), TES Gr-V(A), Mechanical – Degree: 6

-Junior Engineers (JE), TES Gr-V(A), Electrical – Degree: 6

More details on education qualifications, age criteria, selection process and salary structure are mentioned in the notification. Applicants are advised to read the recruitment notice before applying for the post.

