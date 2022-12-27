TPSC Assistant Professor 2022: Application deadline ends today; register at tpsc.tripura.gov.in

The online registration process for recruitment of Assistant Professor will be closed by the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) today, 27 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till 5:30 pm on the official website. Applications received after the specified time will not be accepted by the commission. The Assistant Professor vacancies are available in different super-specialty disciplines of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital under the state government’s Health and Family Welfare Department. The Commission will fill up a total of 18 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to submit their forms via the online portal only as no hard copies will be accepted.

Applicants from the unreserved category must pay a fee of Rs 400 and those from the SC/ST/BPL card holders/Physically handicapped categories have to pay Rs 350. The maximum age limit for all posts is 50 years as on 27 December 2022. Applicants with knowledge of Bengali or Kok-borok (the native language of Tripura) will have an added advantage.

Read the TPSC recruitment notice here.

Vacancy Details: (Total – 18)

Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS): 2

Neurology: 2

Neuro-Surgery: 2

Nephrology: 2

Cardiology: 2

Gastrointestinal Surgery: 2

Gastroenterology: 2

Plastic Surgery: 2

Urology: 2

Steps to apply for the TPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022:

Visit tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Online application’ tab and click on apply link for Assistant Professor posts.

Fill up the personal information section to generate OTP.

On the new window, register and apply for the desired post.

Upload all the documents, pay the fee and submit the TPSC application form.

Keep a printout of the TPSC confirmation page for future reference.

The decision of the TPSC regarding the eligibility criteria at any stage of the selection process will be final. Applicants must read about the required educational qualification, work experience, pay scale, and other details before applying.

