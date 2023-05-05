The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is a standardised examination that measures proficiency of non-native speakers in English language. Several changes and modifications in TOEFL were announced by the Educational Testing Service (ETS) recently. While the test will be shortened by one hour, score status of TOEFL can be seen immediately. These changes will come into effect from 26 July.

Here are the changes that TOEFL test takers can expect:

– As per the modifications, the test will now take less than 2 hours instead of 3 hours.

– ‘Writing for an Academic Discussion’ task which will replace the existing Independent Writing task.

– Unscored questions will be removed.

– The reading section will now be shorter.

– Registration process has been simplified.

– Test takers will be able to see their scores right at the end of the exam.

– Local payment option has been introduced

– Dedicated customer service centre has been launched.

TOEFL is universally accepted in around 10,000 colleges, universities and academic institutions across 150 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. A key factor in achieving success in the TOEFL exam is effective time management.

Below are some Dos and Don’ts to finish your paper on time:

– Plan your time wisely. Give time to sections you find challenging and vice versa.

– Manage your time carefully and ensure that you don’t need to hurry at the last moment.

– Read the instructions of the examination minutely.

– Pace yourself throughout the test. Do not rush.

– Take breaks to refresh your mind as the exam is long and intense.

– Don’t panic, it is normal to get nervous. Take deep breaths whenever needed.

– Be it Reading, Listening, Speaking or Writing, do not waste too much time in one section

– Do not guess blindly if you don’t have any idea about a particular question.

