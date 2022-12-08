The result and final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 for Paper 1 have been released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB). Applicants who appeared for the recruitment exam can check and download the TNTET result from the official website. As per the official notice, a total of 1,53,233 candidates attended the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for TNTET 2022. “Based on the Final Key answer, candidates’ Computer Based Examination answer data is evaluated and marks are calculated,” reads the notice. According to the schedule, the TNTET was held in CBT mode from 14 to 19 October 2022 in two sessions.

Further in the notification, the TNTRB informed that a total of 3,696 online objections in 491 questions were submitted by 1,125 candidates. These objections were further taken for scrutiny by experts. After examining the objections raised by the candidates, the TNTET result and final answer key have been declared.

Here’s how to check the Tamil Nadu TET 2022 Result:

Step 1: Visit trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET)- Paper-I-2022 RELEASE OF EXAMINATION RESULT WITH FINAL KEY”.

Step 3: Once the official notice opens, scroll down and click on the page ‘Click here for Result’.

Step 4: Then log in using the ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ correctly on the portal.

Step 5: The TNTET 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the Tamil Nadu TET 2022 Result.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the Teacher Eligibility Test result for future use.

On 29 October, the recruitment board released the TNTET 2022 provisional answer key. Aspirants who were not satisfied with the TNTET answer key were allowed to raise objections, if any, on or before 31 October 2022, until 5:30 pm.

