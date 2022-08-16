Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director advertised by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

The deadline to apply for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Director advertised by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is today, 16 August. Those who are interested and have still not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. “Applications are invited from eligible candidates only through online mode up to 16.08.2022 for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Director (Women candidate only) in the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment included in Tamil Nadu General Service,” the notification reads. Once the online application process closes, candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from 21 to 23 August.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies of Assistant Director through this recruitment drive. Examination for the post of Assistant Director will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Method. The written examination is scheduled to be held on 5 November 2022.

Find the official notice here.

Important Information:

Name of the post: Assistant Director (Code No. 3005) for women candidate only

Name of the service: Tamil Nadu General Service (Code No.035)

Number of vacancies: 11

Scale of pay: Rs.56100-205700 (Level 22)

Here are a few steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2022:

Go to the TNPSC official website.

Search and click on the “Apply Online” link available on the homepage.

Candidates need to log in using their credentials and fill out the application form.

Upload all required documents, pay the essential fee and submit the registration form as asked.

Keep a printout of the TNPSC recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply:

Read eligibility criteria and application fee.

Female candidates applying for the post should be 32 years as on 1 July 2022. They should also hold a Post Graduate Degree in Home Science or Child Development or Food or Psychology or Sociology and Nutrition or Social Work or Rehabilitation Science.

Candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and an examination fee of Rs 200 towards the application form. All recruitments by the Commission are purely merit based.

