TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1,089 vacancies at tnpsc.gov.in
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Field Surveyor, Draftsman, and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Field Surveyor, Draftsman, and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. Aspirants can register themselves for the vacancies by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 27 August. Candidates will be able to make the required changes to their application forms from 1 to 3 September 2022. TNPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 1,089 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates applying for the posts should note that applications are invited only through online mode. Before registering themselves, aspirants are advised to ensure their eligibility in regards to educational qualifications, age, and the number of chances for fee concession among others.
TNPSC Recruitment 2022 official notice direct link here
Vacancy Details: (Total- 1,089)
Field Surveyor: 798 vacancies
Draftsman: 236 openings
Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman: 55 posts
The exam for the post of Field Surveyor, Draftsman, and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman is scheduled to be conducted on 6 November 2022. It will be held in two shifts. Paper I will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and Paper II will commence from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Here are a few steps to apply for the TNPSC Recruitment 2022:
Step 1: Go to TNPSC's official website at tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Candidates have to register themselves and create a login ID and password
Step 3: Then click on the “Apply Online” button appearing on the page
Step 4: Aspirants have to log in using their correct credentials and fill out the application form as asked
Step 5: To complete the process, they have to upload all documents, pay the fee and also submit the form
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of the TNPSC Recruitment 2022 form for future reference
Selection of the eligible candidates will be entirely made in a single phase. It will solely depend on the performance of the aspirant in the written examination. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. They also have to pay a registration fee of Rs 150 for the vacancies.
