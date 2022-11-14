The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications for direct recruitment to the post of Bursar in the Tamil Nadu Educational Service. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in till 10 December. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of five Bursar posts in government arts and science colleges and colleges of education in the Tamil Nadu Educational Service. It is to be noted that correction in the application form is permitted between 15 December (12:01 AM) and 17 December (11:59 PM). The examination for the post will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on 10 March 2023.

What are the eligibility criteria?

The candidate should be between 18-32 years as on 1 July. The upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories is 37 years. The aspirant should have passed a postgraduate degree in Public Administration or a postgraduate degree in Business Administration (MBA) with specialisation in Finance.

Check the Bursar notification for more details on the eligibility criteria–

What are the steps to apply for TNPSC Bursar recruitment?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Register and then create a login ID and Password

Step 3: Go to “Apply Online”

Step 4: Fill in your credentials and log in to fill up the Bursar application form

Step 5: Upload your documents, pay the TNPSC application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a printout of the TNPSC form for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for the post of Bursar.

What is the TNPSC registration fee?

It is mandatory for candidates to register their particulars through a one-time online registration system and make a payment of Rs. 150 towards the registration fee. Only after that can they proceed with filling up the registration form. The one-time registration will be valid for a duration of five years from the date of registration. Thereafter, the registration is to be renewed by paying a prescribed fee.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.