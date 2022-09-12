The last date to submit their choices or web options for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 is today, 12 September 2022. Students who are yet to submit their choices should do so on the official web portal at tneaonline.org.

The last date to submit their choices or web options for Round 1 of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 is today, 12 September 2022. Students who are yet to submit their choices must do so on the official web portal. Those who have qualified the examination and have got a rank from 1 to 14,524 are required to appear for this round of counselling. As per the schedule, the allotment result of round 1 will be declared on 13 September before 10 AM. It is to be noted that the students can submit their choices till 7 PM. The provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates will be issued on 25 September, before 10 AM.

The TNEA Counselling process was earlier held up because of a delay in the declaration of NEET results. This was done to prevent the general category seats going vacant. It was observed that in the last few years, students admitted themselves to engineering colleges and then left the seats after the NEET results were declared in favour of an MBBS seat. Due to this, many seats in colleges like Anna University were left vacant.

What are the steps to apply for the TNEA Counselling?

Go to the official website of TNEA.

Go to the ‘login’ tab on the homepage.

A new login page will appear on your screen.

Fill in your TNEA registration number and password to login.

Go ahead with the TNEA counselling procedure and register yourself.

Select a seat according to your rank.

Pay your counselling fees.

Click on ‘submit’, and take a print out of TNEA counselling form for future reference.

It is to be noted that the candidates will be required to confirm their seat from 13 September to 14 September upto 5 PM.

