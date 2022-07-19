TNEA 2022: Online registration process ends today; check steps to apply

Students who have passed Class 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 from schools located in Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission

The Directorate of Technical Education will close the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 registration today, 19 July. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at tneaonline.org.

Before starting the online registration, candidates are advised to read the TNEA 2022 eligibility criteria and the instructions given on the website. The application process of TNEA 2022 includes registration, choice filling, allotment, payments and confirmation. The TNEA is held annually for students seeking admission into participating institutes of the state.

Check simple steps to apply for TNEA 2022:

Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org

Search and click on the registration link for BE/BTech or BArch on the main page.

To proceed further, candidates need to register and login to apply for the TNEA.

To complete the online process, applicants should fill up the TNEA form, pay the necessary fee and click submit .

Keep a printout of the TNEA application for future use or reference

Check official notice here:

Details on eligibility criteria and registration fee:

Students who have passed Class 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 from schools located in Tamil Nadu are eligible to apply for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission. Children of Central Government Employees can also apply for admission provided their parents or guardians have been serving in Tamil Nadu for the past five years at the time of submission of application form. More details are available in the information bulletin.

Check Information Brochure here.

For General category, the registration fee is Rs 500, while Rs 250 is the fee for candidates from SC /ST/SCA category belonging to Tamil Nadu.

On 8 August, the concerned authorities will release the TNEA rank list 2022. Those whose names are in the list will be called in for counselling.

