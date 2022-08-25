TNEA 2022 Counselling postponed, check details

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 for the students belonging to General Category scheduled for today, 25 August has been postponed. The process of counselling was scheduled to begin at 10 AM

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counselling 2022 has been postponed. Please note that the latest development is for the students who fall under the general category. The officials have decided to defer the counselling session due to the delay in NEET Results 2022. As per the media reports, State Higher Education Minister K. Pondmudi informed that the TNEA committee would hold the counselling days after the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results are declared. Earlier, the NEET results were to be announced on 21 August. Since there is a delay on that, the committee has been asked to defer the counselling for engineering admissions. The medical entrance exam, NEET was conducted on 17 July and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be releasing the NEET answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. However, the date and time regarding that are yet to be announced.

What are the steps to download the TNEA Allotment list?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at tneaonline.org

Step 2: Go to the login button and fill in your username and password that was generated during registration

Step 3: After you log in, go to ‘Open Provisional Allotment’ button.

Step 4: Go through the allotment list

For the reserved category candidates, there is a separate link available on the homepage for the download of the allotment list.

It is to be noted that the new schedule for engineering counselling for admission to Tamil Nadu colleges will soon be released on the official webportal.

Reportedly, 1.58 lakh students are eligible to take part in the counselling.There is no second round for the Engineering admission process. The admission process has been delayed to ensure that more students are able to get seats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.