The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list 2021. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website, https://www.tneaonline.org/.

Steps to check the TNEA rank list 2021

Go to the official website at https://www.tneaonline.org/

Click on the login button that is visible on the homepage

Login to your account using your registered email id and password

The TNEA 2021 rank will be visible on screen. Download and save a copy of the result for the future

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to apply for online counselling, which will first be conducted for special categories and then general counselling will be held.

Special Reservation Counselling is scheduled to begin from 15 September and continue till 24 September, as per the official website. Further details will follow on the official website of the TNEA.

The steps for general counselling include online counselling for academic and vocational courses, initial deposit of the registration fee and choice filling of preferred institutes. These steps will be followed by tentative allotment of the institute, confirmation of tentative allotment and provisional allotment of colleges.

As per News18, the counselling process will be held from 27 September to 17 October. This will be followed by supplementary counselling from 19 to 23 October. The entire counselling process is expected to be over on 25 October.

The applicants have to confirm their allotted institute. However, the branch allotment will be confirmed by the TNEA authorities. Candidates are required to report to the final allotted institutes.

The TNEA is conducted for admissions into BTech courses in the state. The seat allotment process will be done after the successful completion of TNEA registration and counselling. This year, 440 colleges with a total of 1,51,870 seats are included in the counselling process.

Candidates are required to keep checking the official website of the TNEA to gain further details of the steps ahead.