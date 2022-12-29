The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has issued the Annual Recruitment Planner for the year 2023. Through an official notice, the board has informed that they will fill up a total of 15,149 teaching vacancies in schools, colleges, and polytechnic institutions.

Candidates can check and download the Annual Recruitment Planner from the official website of TNTRB at trb.tn.nic.in. The official planner features the name of the post or recruitment, the number of vacancies, the tentative month of notification, and the tentative month of examination.

Out of the total, 6,553 openings will be filled by Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), 4,000 by Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education, 3,587 positions will be filled by BT Assistants, and 23 vacancies are of Block Educational Officer (BEO) posts.

Notification for SGT posts will be issued in March 2023, and the exams for the same will be conducted in May 2023. The number of vacancies for posts of teachers in government and government-aided schools for Classes 1 to 8 (TET I & II papers), will be announced in December 2023. The exams will be conducted in March 2024.

Check the TNTRB Annual Recruitment Planner here:

http://trb.tn.nic.in/TET_2022/Annual%20Recruitment%20Planner%20-%202023.pdf

Annual Recruitment Planner – 2023 (Teachers Recruitment Board)

-Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education: 4,000

-Block Educational Officer (BEO): 23

-Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT): 6,553 (Tamil – 6,304, Telugu-133, Kannada-3, Urdu-113)

-BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers): 3,587

-Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges: 493

-Assistant Professors in Government Engineering Colleges: 97

-Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges: 129

-Post Graduate Assistants: 267

The Block Educational Officer, Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Post Graduate Assistants, and Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper – I & II will be conducted by the board.

For more related updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official site of TN TRB.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.