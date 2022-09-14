TN Police Constable 2022 exam date, time announced; check official notice

Candidates will be selected on the basis of three phases. The first is the Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main exam), the second is the Physical Efficiency Test, and finally the Special Marks

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the examination date for the Grade II Jail Warder, Grade II Police Constable, and Firemen recruitment 2022. Aspirants who applied for the posts can check the notification on the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Police Constable exam will be held on 27 November. The exam will begin at 10 am and end at 12:40 pm but candidates have to report to the examination venue at 8:30 am. The TN Police Constable exam will consist of two parts. Candidates have to appear for both the parts – Tamil Language Eligibility Test and the Main written exam. It is to be noted that the admit card for the same will be released in the coming days.

Through this recruitment exam, the TNUSRB will fill up a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police department.

Vacancy Details: (Total 3,552)

Police Department: 2,180

Investigation Department: 1,091

Jail Warder: 161

Fireman: 120

Details on TNUSRB Police Constable exam:

The Tamil Language Eligibility Test comprises 80 questions while the Main Written Exam contains 70 questions in total. The questions of both exams will be asked in a single-question booklet format. There will be 150 questions in total for the candidates to answer for a duration of 160 minutes. The exam will be for 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of three phases. The first is the Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main exam), the second is the Physical Efficiency Test, and finally the Special Marks. TNUSRB will issue the provisional select list based on the total marks obtained by eligible aspirants in the Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sports/Games Special marks.

