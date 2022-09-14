TN Police Constable 2022 exam date, time announced; check official notice
Candidates will be selected on the basis of three phases. The first is the Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main exam), the second is the Physical Efficiency Test, and finally the Special Marks
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the examination date for the Grade II Jail Warder, Grade II Police Constable, and Firemen recruitment 2022. Aspirants who applied for the posts can check the notification on the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. As per the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Police Constable exam will be held on 27 November. The exam will begin at 10 am and end at 12:40 pm but candidates have to report to the examination venue at 8:30 am. The TN Police Constable exam will consist of two parts. Candidates have to appear for both the parts – Tamil Language Eligibility Test and the Main written exam. It is to be noted that the admit card for the same will be released in the coming days.
Check the TNUSRB PC exam date 2022 notice here
Through this recruitment exam, the TNUSRB will fill up a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police department.
Vacancy Details: (Total 3,552)
Police Department: 2,180
Investigation Department: 1,091
Jail Warder: 161
Fireman: 120
Details on TNUSRB Police Constable exam:
The Tamil Language Eligibility Test comprises 80 questions while the Main Written Exam contains 70 questions in total. The questions of both exams will be asked in a single-question booklet format. There will be 150 questions in total for the candidates to answer for a duration of 160 minutes. The exam will be for 2 hours and 40 minutes.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of three phases. The first is the Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main exam), the second is the Physical Efficiency Test, and finally the Special Marks. TNUSRB will issue the provisional select list based on the total marks obtained by eligible aspirants in the Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sports/Games Special marks.
For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of TNUSRB.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Admit cards for Chief Chemist, Accounts clerk and other posts released
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the hall tickets for the post of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, and Accounts clerk
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for 54 Deputy Director and other vacancies at upsc.gov.in
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the online application window for eligible candidates to apply for Deputy Director and other posts
BPSSC FRO final result declared at bpssc.bih.nic.in, find direct link
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the final result of the Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates can check at bpssc.bih.nic.in.