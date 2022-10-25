The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will close the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Surgeon (General) today, 25 October 2022. The vacancies are on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Applicants can register themselves for the openings on the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in. “Online applications once registered/completed will not be allowed to be withdrawn and/or the fee paid towards the registration/application will not be refunded/adjusted for any reason,” reads the official notice. Through this recruitment drive, the TN MRB aims to fill up a total of 1,021 vacancies for Assistant Surgeon (General).

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of November this year. Intimation about the hall ticket will be sent to the registered email ID or SMS to the registered mobile number. It is to be noted that no admit card will be sent via post to the candidates.

Here are a few steps to apply for TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to TN MRB’s official website at mrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Online Registration” link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to click on “Register / Login” against the Assistant Surgeon post.

Step 4: Then, register and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill up all the required details, upload the necessary documents and also pay the mandatory fee.

Step 6: Finally, submit the form and keep a printout of the TN MRB Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2022 for future use.

Candidates from the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Aspirants from other categories need to pay Rs 1000 for the same. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained in the written exam.

More details on age limit, education qualification, selection process, centre for exam among others are mentioned in the notification. Candidates are advised to read the notice before applying.

