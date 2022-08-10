The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has opened the applications window for the recruitment to the post of Pharmacist. Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in till 30 August 2022

The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has opened its online application window for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post of Pharmacist in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service is 30 August 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Board aims to fill up a total of 889 Pharmacist posts. “Applications are invited only through online mode up to 30.08.2022 for direct recruitment on a temporary basis to the post of Pharmacist,” the official notice reads. Further in the notice, the Board has informed that those candidates who have already applied earlier (as per Notification No. 13/MRB/2019) have to register once again, according to the fresh notification. However, they do not have to pay the examination fee again. Before applying for the posts, applicants must read the official notice.

Find the notification here

Steps to apply for the post of Pharmacist:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on “Online Registration”.

Step 3: Then click on “Register or Login” against the Pharmacist post.

Step 4: Applicants need to register themselves and proceed with the TN MRB form.

Step 5: Then fill up all the details, upload documents and also pay the TN MRB fee.

Step 6: Submit the Pharmacist application and take a printout for future use.

Check the direct link to apply for Pharmacist posts here.

Candidates from SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 300, whereas applicants from other categories must pay Rs 600. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination and other important conditions mentioned in the notification. Selected personnel will get a salary between Rs 35,400 and 1,12,400, as per the Pay Matrix level 11.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.