TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 889 Pharmacist posts
The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has opened the applications window for the recruitment to the post of Pharmacist. Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in till 30 August 2022
The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has opened its online application window for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the vacancies on the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post of Pharmacist in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service is 30 August 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Board aims to fill up a total of 889 Pharmacist posts. “Applications are invited only through online mode up to 30.08.2022 for direct recruitment on a temporary basis to the post of Pharmacist,” the official notice reads. Further in the notice, the Board has informed that those candidates who have already applied earlier (as per Notification No. 13/MRB/2019) have to register once again, according to the fresh notification. However, they do not have to pay the examination fee again. Before applying for the posts, applicants must read the official notice.
Find the notification here
Steps to apply for the post of Pharmacist:
Step 1: Go to the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: On the main page, search and click on “Online Registration”.
Step 3: Then click on “Register or Login” against the Pharmacist post.
Step 4: Applicants need to register themselves and proceed with the TN MRB form.
Step 5: Then fill up all the details, upload documents and also pay the TN MRB fee.
Step 6: Submit the Pharmacist application and take a printout for future use.
Check the direct link to apply for Pharmacist posts here.
Candidates from SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category have to pay an application fee of Rs 300, whereas applicants from other categories must pay Rs 600. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of marks obtained in the written examination and other important conditions mentioned in the notification. Selected personnel will get a salary between Rs 35,400 and 1,12,400, as per the Pay Matrix level 11.
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration for over 500 vacancies begins today, check how to apply
Candidates who want can download the recruitment advertisement/notification, can do so from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Before applying for the positions, candidates should read the eligibility criteria, education qualification, pay scale among others in the official notification
MPPSC to open registrations for Anesthesia Specialist vacancies from this date, check details
The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer) and PwD category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Applicants from other categories should pay Rs 2,000
NHM MP begins registrations for 37 vacancies of District Quality Monitors, check details
The candidate should be a Graduate in Dental or a Graduate in Ayush or a Graduate in any subject with masters in Hospital Administration /Hospital Management/ Health Care Management/ Public Health Management