Three of world's 10 toughest exams are held in India; check list

Exams can be challenging and demanding. But anything worth having does not come easy. People spend years preparing for entrance exams, and another few years cracking them. Due to their lengthy syllabus, high competition, and low pass percentage, certain exams are among the most difficult to crack. Recently, Erudera, an online education search platform published a list of the toughest exams in the world. Of those, three of India’s most sought-after competitive exams appear on the list.

The Gaokao exam in China is considered one of the toughest exams in the world. Most exams last around three to four hours, but this National College Entrance Examination lasts nine hours. Attempted by Chinese students in their third and final year of high school, the Gaokao serves as a lone criterion for admission to Chinese universities. One Chinese saying compares the exam to a stampede of “thousands of soldiers and tens of thousands of horses across a single log bridge.” With such intense pressure to succeed, the Gaokao is a make-or-break event for Chinese students. The test usually includes Chinese literature, mathematics, and a foreign language, usually English.

Students who choose liberal arts as their high school specialty must take additional tests in history, politics, and geography. A student who chooses science will take physics, chemistry, and biology tests. It is estimated that nearly 12 million candidates appear each year.

These are the world’s 10 toughest exams:

Gaokao Exam, China IIT JEE Exam, India UPSC Exam, India Mensa Exam, UK GRE (Graduate Record Examination) America CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) USA CCIE (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert) GATE Exam, India USMLE Exam, America California Bar Exam

Three of the world’s 10 toughest exams are held in India. These are the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) administered by IITs, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).

The JEE exam is required for admission to all engineering colleges, including IITs. As for the GATE exam, it provides admission to postgraduate engineering programs as well as jobs.

Meanwhile, UPSC Civil Services Examinations are used to recruit for administrative positions. This agency is the India’s premier central recruitment agency responsible for recruiting all Group ‘A’ officers under the Government of India.

