Telangana SSC Result 2022: Class 10 result to be announced on 30 June; check how to download scores

To pass the board examination, students need to score at least 35 percent in each subject. For subjects with practical papers, students have to clear both the theory and practical components separately to qualify for the exam

The Telangana Board is all set to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, 30 June. As per reports, the Telangana 10th result will be announced at 11:30 am.

Soon after declaration, students can check their marks or scores by visiting the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Other websites to check the TS SSC 10th result includes tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in.

Here’s how to check TS SSC Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the Telangana SSC (Class 10) result link.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter all your required credentials correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The Telangana SSC (Class 10) results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the TS 10th result and keep a printout of the same for future reference

The Telangana Class 10 board examinations were held from 23 May to 1 June, 2022. The exams were conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. This year, around 5,09,275 students appeared for the SSC exams.

In 2021, the board examination was cancelled owing to the surge in COVID cases but, this year the Telangana board conducted the exams successfully in offline mode. In 2021, as the exams were cancelled, all candidates were promoted to the next class on the basis of their internal marks.

The Telangana Intermediate results were announced yesterday by the state board. For Inter 1st year, 63.32 percent students cleared the exam, while 67.16 percent of 2nd year candidates passed.

