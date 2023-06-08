TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Farmer's son tops Class 12 board exam, dreams of civil services

Arindam Malla, a farmer’s son, is no stranger to obstacles and challenges in life, but that didn’t stop him from succeeding. In the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) results recently, he scored 493 marks in the Humanities stream in the Higher Secondary examination or Class 12 board exams. TBSE declared results for both Class 10 and 12 recording 86.02 percent and 83.24 percent pass rates, respectively.

A resident of Belonia, South Tripura, Arindam said he’s looking forward to furthering his psychology studies. “I will take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). If I score well in the test and get into a college outside of Tripura, I will apply there; otherwise, I will apply to colleges in Udaipur (Gomati district) or Agartala,” he said as reported by Hindustan Times.

Limited resources meant Arindam, a student at Hrishyamukh Higher Secondary School, could only afford one English private teacher in Class 12 and another teacher for just two-three months. With the aid of his school teachers, he learned other subjects like Political Science, Education, Psychology, and Sanskrit on his own. Just a month ago, before his pre-board exams, he took tuition for the Education subject.

“I took English private tuition throughout the year. Only a month before the pre-board examinations, I took private tuition for Education subject. I studied Political Science, Psychology and Sanskrit by myself with the guidance of myschool teachers. My mother and elder sister also helped me in studies whenever I needed,” Arindam said after the results were announced, adding that he used to study 3-4 hours a day. “After study, I want to opt for civil services,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

While studying, Arindam received substantial help from his mother, Shipra Datta Malla, and her elder sister, Sandipa Malla. In 2020, Shipra Dutta Malla, who was a government school teacher, lost her job along with the 10,323 teachers who were retrenched by a 2017 Supreme Court decision. This caused a financial crisis in the family. However, the family didn’t let anything come between the young boy and his dreams.

Apart from studying, Arindam loves cricket, football, badminton, and chess. He enjoys reading newspapers’ Global, Sports, and Politics sections. His elder sister stood fifth on the higher secondary merit list for the Humanities stream in 2020. Currently, she studies English honors at Belonia.

In response to a question regarding his knowledge of politics, he stated that he expected the state to develop more in the areas of health, education, technology, and sports in the near future. “There are many schools where Psychology and Education subjects are unavailable. I shall hope that the students, who wish to study these subjects, could get it soon,” he said. He also added that he would like the state government to consider providing free education to economically disadvantaged students studying in Vidyajyoti schools.

Class 10 topper: Saptadip Pal

In Class 10, Saptadip Pal of Sunflower English Medium School at Santirbazar in the South district secured first place. He studied eight hours a day to achieve 494 marks and took tuition from eight teachers. His hobbies include playing cricket and reading story books, particularly those written by JK Rowling. “I want to opt Science in higher secondary. I shall prepare for the IIT exams,” said Saptadip.

Unlike Arindam, Saptadip does not read newspapers habitually and consciously avoids politics-related news. “I don’t have any interest in Politics. I read Foreign Page and Sports page in newspapers,” he added.

