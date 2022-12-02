The exam dates for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 have been postponed by Anna University. Candidates will be able to check and download the exam schedule on the official website of TANCET after it has been released. The application forms for the exam will be made available for download on the website mentioned above. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted on 25 February for the ME, MTech, MCA, MArch and MPlan programmes and on 26 February for the MBA programme. It should be noted that the candidates who have qualified for the GATE 2023 exam are not required to appear in TANCET 2023. They are eligible to directly participate in the counselling.

The TANCET entrance exam is conducted for admission into MTech, MBA, MCA, ME, MPlan, and MArch courses of Anna University, self-financing colleges, government and government-aided colleges, and Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu.

Here are the steps that are required to be followed in order to complete the registration process:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of TANCET, click on the TANCET registration link and key in the required details in the registration form.

Step 2: After that, log in with the needed credentials.

Step 3: Then, continue filling out the application form, upload the asked documents, make the payment of the application fee, and click submit.

Step 4: Go through the TANCET application form properly, download it, and take out its hard copy for further admission processing.

The TANCET exam is going to be divided into three parts. The first part will contain questions from Engineering Mathematics, while the second part will have Basic Engineering and Sciences. The third part will be based on the candidate’s choice of engineering discipline.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates are required to have passed their B.Tech/B.E. in the relevant discipline from a recognised institute.

Applicants who have finished 10+2+AMIE or 10+3 years diploma (given by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE are eligible to apply.

The student must have scored a minimum of 50 per cent in the qualifying exam. The minimum qualifying score is set at 45 per cent for the reserved category candidates.

No age limit has been set for appearing in the exam.

