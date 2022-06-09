TANCET 2022: Result out at tancet.annauniv.edu, here's how to download scorecard

The TANCET 2022 score sheet contains details of the rank, score and qualifying status of the candidates. Candidates who have qualified will be called for the counselling process. The dates will be published on the official site soon

The Anna University of Chennai has declared the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) today at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for TANCET this year can check their results and download their score sheets from the official website which is tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET is a common entrance examination for the candidates seeking admission in courses like Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A), Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), Master of Planning (M.Plan.) in government and some private universities across Tamil Nadu.

This year, Anna University conducted the TANCET exam for MCA and MBA courses on 14 May 2022 and for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses on 15 May 2022. The examinations were held in two shifts - the morning shift (from 10 AM to 12 noon) and the afternoon shift (from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM).

Direct link to check TANCET 2022 result.

Steps to follow to check the TANCET 2022 result:

Visit the official site - tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the link for ‘TANCET 2022 Result’, available on the homepage Key in the login credentials- Roll Number and Date of Birth and submit A window will appear to show your TANCET 2022 result Check the result, download the score sheet and take a printout for future reference

The TANCET 2022 score sheet contains details of the rank, score and qualifying status of the candidates. Candidates who have qualified will be called for the counselling process. The dates will be published on the official site soon.

According to the information by Anna University, the scorecard is mandatory for the students at the time of counselling and admission. If any candidate loses the score sheet, they can ask for a duplicate one by paying an amount of Rs 100 in form of a Demand Draft along with a written application to the Secretary of TANCET.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.