TANCET 2022 rank list released at tancet.annauniv.edu; check direct link

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 rank list today, 26 August. Candidates can download the rank list from the official website of the DOTE at tn-mbamca.com. After finding their names mentioned on the rank list, candidates will have to appear for the counselling process. The TANCET 2022 counselling process is all set to begin on 1 September in an online mode. The last date for the TANCET 2022 counselling process is 2 September. During the counselling process, candidates will be allowed to submit their college preferences based on the TANCET Rank List. After which, the seats will be assigned to them as per to the guidelines set by the DOTE. According to the schedule, the TANCET was conducted on 14 May, and the MTech, MArch, MPlan exams were held on 15 May.

Step-by-step process on how to check TANCET 2022 rank list:

Step 1: Go to tn-mbamca.com.

Step 2: Search and click on the TANCET Rank List 2022 link given on the top left corner.

Step 3: Candidates can check their rank list as per their course – MBA, MCA, MBA differently abled, and MCA differently abled.

Step 4: Check and download the TANCET MBA or MCA rank list.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the TANCET rank list for future use

Direct link: https://www.tn-mbamca.com/user/login

Those who want to register themselves in the MCA programme can complete the application process and also pay a mandatory counselling fee. For the counselling fee, candidates from the unreserved category will pay a fee of Rs 600, while those from the reserved category need to pay Rs 300.

On 4 September, the university will release a temporary allocation list for the candidates. Whereas, the final list will be issued on 5 September.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted for candidates seeking admission to courses like Master of Computer Application (MCA), Masters of Technology (MTech), Masters in Architecture (March), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Masters of Engineering (ME) and Master of Planning (MPlan). These courses are provided in colleges affiliated with Anna University, Annamalai University, and government, government-aided and self-financing institutions in Tamil Nadu.

