The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (TNDGE) has released the much-awaited results for the SSLC exams 2023 or Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams on Friday, 19 May at 10 am. While the exams for the 2023 academic year were conducted from 6-20 April, a total of 9,38,291 students appeared for the same. Now that the results have now been announced on the board’s official website at apply1.tndge.org/dge-result and tnresults.nic.in, candidates can hereon visit the websites and access the results. In the meantime, the board is all set to release the results for Class 11 today at 2 PM.

Website to check TN SSLC Results 2023:

dge.tn.gov.in

apply1.tndge.org

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Apart from checking online, SSLC candidates can also check their results via SMS, while many can also obtain their results free of charge at the National Informatics Centers in the district collector’s office in each district and at central and branch libraries and further collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

How to check TN SSLC Results 2023?

1. Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu SSLC at tnresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, find the link for SSLC – April 2023 Results and click on it.

3. A new page will come up on the screen, seeking your credentials.

4. Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on Submit.

5. Your TN SSCL Class 10 Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check your scores and download a copy for future reference.

TN SSLC Results 2023: Overall performance

As per the latest details available, over 9 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams this year, out of which around 8,35,614 students have cleared it. With such an impressive number, this year’s Class 10 results have come with a pass percentage of 91.39 percent, showing an increase of 1.32 percent from last year. Girl students have outshined boys by achieving a pass percentage of 94.66 percent, while boys have achieved a pass percentage of 88.16 percent.

In the meantime, around 3,718 schools including 1,026 government-run schools across the state have achieved a 100 percent pass rate in the SSLC exams this year.

